Richard Marx Subdues “Psycho Passenger” on Korean Air Flight

Greg Hewitt December 21, 2016 7:37 AM By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Korean Air Flight, richard marx

This guy “should have known better”.

OK, that’s an easy play on a Richard Marx lyric, and one of many we could make this morning.

How bizarre is this story of the singer having to subdue a “psycho passenger” on a Korean Air Flight.

According to CBS News, the Grammy winning singer  sprung into action Tuesday when a passenger became unruly during a flight headed for South Korea.

The ‘80s hit-maker and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, were on a Korea Air flight from Vietnam when the incident unfolded, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Marx helped restrain the passenger, and later tweeted the cabin crew were “ill-equipped” to deal with the situation.

Fuentes captured photos of the entire incident, which Marx then posted to his own Twitter account.

The images show Marx and flight attendants banding together to take the passenger down, with Marx even manning the rope that they used to tie around the man.

 

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live