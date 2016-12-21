Richard Marx Subdues “Psycho Passenger” on Korean Air Flight

This guy “should have known better”.

OK, that’s an easy play on a Richard Marx lyric, and one of many we could make this morning.

How bizarre is this story of the singer having to subdue a “psycho passenger” on a Korean Air Flight.

According to CBS News, the Grammy winning singer sprung into action Tuesday when a passenger became unruly during a flight headed for South Korea.

The ‘80s hit-maker and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, were on a Korea Air flight from Vietnam when the incident unfolded, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Marx helped restrain the passenger, and later tweeted the cabin crew were “ill-equipped” to deal with the situation.

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Fuentes captured photos of the entire incident, which Marx then posted to his own Twitter account.

The images show Marx and flight attendants banding together to take the passenger down, with Marx even manning the rope that they used to tie around the man.