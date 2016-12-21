Christmas Tree Hair Is Your Next Level Party ‘Do

Christmas is almost here, and if you’re a beauty lover, it’s an inspiring time. There are glittery cheeksfoiled hairstylesoutrageous false eyelashes, and of course, entire holiday scenes painted on eyelids. Yes, Christmas is the new Halloween.

As such, makeup and hair fiends are pushing their styles in new and slightly insane directions. Enter Christmas-tree hair.

The look requires pulling long hair straight up into a triangular or cone shape, perhaps with the assistance of a water bottle or foam cone, and spraying it into oblivion so it maintains the shape of a pine tree. Then you’re free to go really nuts: decorate with tiny Christmas balls or other ornaments (dangly earrings work particularly well here), lines of glittery rope, a star topper, and even electric lights. Some ladies are even utilizing temporary green dye to really bring it home.

For sure, the trend is loco. But what a way to triumph at your ugly-sweater party, right?! Or distract guests from political talk of any kind. It serves a multitude of purposes!

@suavecitapomade got my Christmas tree hair just right! ☺️🎄 #ohchristmastree #christmastreehair

A photo posted by Naomi (@styling_with_naomi) on

