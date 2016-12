6 Celebrities Reveal the Childhood Gifts That Got Away

You always remember the birthday or holiday gifts you were stoked to receive. For example, actor T.J. Miller tells the Associated Press he pined for aplayset called the Technodrome, which housed the show’s villains, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady. “For some reason I wanted that more than anything,” he says. “And then when Santa brought it I just lost my mind.” However, it’s also likely true that you always remember the presents youget as a kid. Proving that theory correct, the Associated Press asked a handful of celebrities what gifts they still regret not getting, and received a variety of forceful answers:

Will Smith: “My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me. I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff.”

Jennifer Aniston: “The Barbie head…Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint makeup on it.”

Lily Collins: “I wanted a Barbie Jeep. I never got my Barbie Jeep.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘Santa, I’m gonna reason with you.’ I need a tutu because I’ve gone to ‘The Nutcracker’ like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”

Naomie Harris: “I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mom got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing.”

Keegan-Michael Key: “Oh, God. I wanted a Great Dane so bad but we lived in a small house. They would have had to feed t