6 Celebrities Reveal the Childhood Gifts That Got Away

December 21, 2016 3:41 PM
Filed Under: celebrities, Gifts
You always remember the birthday or holiday gifts you were stoked to receive. For example, actor T.J. Miller tells the Associated Press he pined for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles playset called the Technodrome, which housed the show’s villains, Krang, Bebop and Rocksteady. “For some reason I wanted that more than anything,” he says. “And then when Santa brought it I just lost my mind.” However, it’s also likely true that you always remember the presents you didn’t get as a kid. Proving that theory correct, the Associated Press asked a handful of celebrities what gifts they still regret not getting, and received a variety of forceful answers:
Will Smith: “My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me. I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff.”

Jennifer Aniston: “The Barbie head…Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint makeup on it.”

Lily Collins: “I wanted a Barbie Jeep. I never got my Barbie Jeep.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘Santa, I’m gonna reason with you.’ I need a tutu because I’ve gone to ‘The Nutcracker’ like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”

Naomie Harris: “I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mom got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing.”

Keegan-Michael Key: “Oh, God. I wanted a Great Dane so bad but we lived in a small house. They would have had to feed t

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live