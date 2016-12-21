6 Celebrities Reveal the Childhood Gifts That Got Away

Will Smith: “My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me. I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff.”

Jennifer Aniston: “The Barbie head…Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint makeup on it.”

Lily Collins: “I wanted a Barbie Jeep. I never got my Barbie Jeep.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘Santa, I’m gonna reason with you.’ I need a tutu because I’ve gone to ‘The Nutcracker’ like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”

Naomie Harris: “I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mom got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing.”

Keegan-Michael Key: “Oh, God. I wanted a Great Dane so bad but we lived in a small house. They would have had to feed t