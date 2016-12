Ever wonder what you look like after a few glasses of wine?

An artist named Marcos Alberti wanted to know, so he started taking pictures of people after 1,2 and 3 glasses of wine. ┬áHe’s had more than 1 million views on Imgur and nearly 1,800 comments in the first week, so he decided to take more pictures…of more people.

The results?

I don’t know about you, but I think everyone looks better (and happier) after that third glass!

