Mary Tyler Moore Has Passed AwaySad news today, Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80.
Watch: American Kids Try Japanese FoodSome of their reactions are pretty darn cute
Couple Takes T-Rex Engagement PhotosThis will bring a smile to your face today!
WATCH: Boy George Talks About Rivalry with George MichaelBoy George is on Celeb Apprentice and RHBH
Everything Coming and Going From Netflix in FebruaryWhich Netflix February 2017 titles are you looking forward to and which are you sad to see leave?
VIRAL VIDEO: Is This Marker Trick Real, or Special Effects?People online "claim" anyone can do it.

McDonald's to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Special SauceIsn't it just Thousand Island dressing & relish?
Daddy & 4-year-old Duet "You've Got a Friend In Me"This might be the sweetest thing ever!
BREAKING: 2017 Oscar Nominees Announced"La La Land" took center stage with a record tying 14 nominations

Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Listen To Win Train & O.A.R. TicketsListen with Greg Hewitt all week long to win a pair of tickets to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield.
Register to Win Tickets to 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The RepFill out the form to register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The Rep on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 8 pm.
Listen to Win Tickets to KEZK's Wine and ChocolateListen to Trish Gazall on Monday through Friday and call in for a chance to win a pair of tickets to KEZK's 9th annual Wine and Chocolate event, on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 6p-10p.
102.5 KEZK Contest RulesContest and Promotion Rules for KEZK 102.5

