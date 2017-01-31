Latest Features

Video: Farmer’s Barn Dance Goes ViralCheck out this farmer that is getting some major attention, and not just by his farm animals.
Video: Dog Saves Owner's Life After He Slips in the SnowDog really is man's best friend in this amazing story!
This Website Lets Anyone Find Information About You, Here's How to Opt OutDo you know about Familytreenow.com? They may know an awful lot about you.
Trish's Dishes: Overnight French ToastYou can make this ahead of time and bake when ready!
First Day of Winter Warm Up CancelledIt is still on schedule for Sunday and Monday
ICYMI VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Joins Jimmy Fallon For Epic Rendition of "Lola"The feature is called, "First Drafts of Rock"

Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Unite for Duets Album"We've always written well together," McVie said about Buckingham.
Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'"When you’re going to do a show like 'Versace,' it’s a five-month commitment," creator Ryan Murphy said.
Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked.

Earn Points, Get Rewards With CBS Local RewardsWe told you it was coming... and now it's here! CBS Local Rewards is live!
102.5 KEZK Contest RulesContest and Promotion Rules for KEZK 102.5

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

