The Average U.S. Wedding Now CostsCourt house weddings may be on the rise, if the price of the party keeps going up.

McDonald's Offers Expanded Shamrock Shake MenuHere’s a closer look at how these five medium-sized drinks stack up!

Viral Video: 2017 Bad Lip Reading Of The NFLEven if you don't watch football, this will have you laughing until you cry!

Trish's Dishes: Buffalo Chicken DipAlso find links to other game day recipes!

VIRAL VIDEO: Piano Playing 'Patriotic Chicken' Owns The InternetI love this country!

VIRAL VIDEO: News Team's Awkward Explanation of the "Secret Meaning of Emojis"Apparently there's a whole emoji code that adults don't know about