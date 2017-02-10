Latest Features

Lady Gaga Tweets Video of Toddler Singing Her SongAlso see behind the scenes of her halftime show and her new ad for Tiffany
Keep These Foods Away from Your Pets on Super Bowl SundayNot all of your Super Bowl food is safe for your furry football buddies.
Give a Meat Heart Box for Valentine's DayInstead of an assortment of chocolate in a pretty red box, you'll find an assortment of meat.
Watch What Happens When Service Dog is Reunited With Trainer in PrisonNO ONE had to tell him who he was there to see.
VIDEO: Budweiser's New Super Bowl Ad Tells Story of Adolphus Busch"You're not wanted here! Go back home!"
IKEA Recalls Folding ChairsThese folding chairs could be dangerous to your fingertips!

Oprah Joins 60 MinutesShe will be a "special contributor" on 60 Minutes
WATCH: Final Trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast' In Theaters on March 17thEmma Watson stars as Belle
VIDEO: Jon Hamm Bringing 'Don Grouper' to "SpongeBob SquarePants"The special airs Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.
Watch Sting and James Corden Compete in Singing Waiter BattleThe competition escalates, ending with a one-man band complete with accordion, losing to a full band and gospel choir delivering “Every Breath You Take.”
Adam Levine to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of FameThe dedication celebration for Levine will take place Feb. 10 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed.
Bruno Mars Would Give Up Music To Have...Awww, Bruno is a one of kind man!
Justin Timberlake to Appear in Super Bowl Ad for Low Calorie DrinkForget snifters of brandy or other luxurious liquors, Timberlake is living large on Bai.

Listen to Win Tickets to 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The RepListen to Greg Hewitt all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The Rep on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 8 pm.
Register To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See TrainRegister once a day for your chance to win a pair of reserved seats to see TRAIN with special guests O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield.
Register to Win Tickets to 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The RepFill out the form to register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 'To Kill a Mockingbird' at The Rep on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 8 pm.
102.5 KEZK Contest RulesContest and Promotion Rules for KEZK 102.5

